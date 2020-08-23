Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 249,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,660. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

