American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Up 10.1% in July

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 14,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 539.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

