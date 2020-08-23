Amoveo Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Amoveo has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $446.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amoveo has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.53 or 0.00569211 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.05513115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

