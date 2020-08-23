APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, APIX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $958,825.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.