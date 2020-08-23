Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,803. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 282,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

