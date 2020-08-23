Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.58 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Ardor has a market cap of $75.79 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007561 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004188 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

