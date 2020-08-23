Arepacoin Price Tops $0.0020 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $33,790.85 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043735 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,011,862 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.