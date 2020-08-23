AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.69. 24,849,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,189,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

