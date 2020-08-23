Augur (REP) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Augur has a total market capitalization of $259.74 million and $26.54 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $23.61 or 0.00202072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Mercatox, Zebpay and Binance. Over the last week, Augur has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.01678115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00190035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ABCC, Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Koinex, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Poloniex, Mercatox, AirSwap, Liqui, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bittrex, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitBay, BX Thailand, Binance, IDEX, Kraken, Bitsane and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

