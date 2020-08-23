Aventus Trading Down 18.9% This Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $28,285.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039950 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.39 or 0.05450815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.