Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 91,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

