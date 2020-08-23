Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 393,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,375. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

