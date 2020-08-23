Bezant Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Fatbtc. Bezant has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $828,117.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.01671381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 876,699,993 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

