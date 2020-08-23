Binance Coin (BNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $186.57 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $186.57 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

