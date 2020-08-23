Bitfex (BFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $787,172.18

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bitfex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Bitfex has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $787,172.18 and $1,032.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitfex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex’s genesis date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 124,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,193,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io . The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitfex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitfex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.