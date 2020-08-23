Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 496,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 326,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 52,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,178. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

