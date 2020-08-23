Bloom Market Cap Achieves $4.29 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Bloom has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $8,368.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, TOPBTC, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

