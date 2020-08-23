Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Price Target at $18.71

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,105 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,458 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,871.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,452,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 656,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,174,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.78. 971,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

