Bytecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,132.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $43.73 million and approximately $47,132.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00781755 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 374% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

