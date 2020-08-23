Calian Group Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.43. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$31.29 and a 52 week high of C$65.00. The company has a market cap of $571.24 million and a P/E ratio of 24.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGY. Laurentian lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total transaction of C$31,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,023,026.88. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 13,249 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.23, for a total value of C$691,995.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$872,032.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $1,967,850.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

