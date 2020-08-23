Calian Group Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.
Shares of CGY stock opened at C$62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.43. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$31.29 and a 52 week high of C$65.00. The company has a market cap of $571.24 million and a P/E ratio of 24.68.
A number of brokerages have commented on CGY. Laurentian lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.
