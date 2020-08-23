Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $27,979.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.03366408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

