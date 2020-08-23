Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $32,189.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.81 or 0.05517497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

