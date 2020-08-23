Ccore Price Down 59.4% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $5,689.02 and $14.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Ccore has traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01678472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00190278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00160305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

