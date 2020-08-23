Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is $0.72. Chevron posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

CVX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 8,983,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,048 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Chevron by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.