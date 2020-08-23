Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce sales of $25.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.57 billion and the highest is $27.75 billion. Chevron posted sales of $36.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $101.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.37 billion to $109.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $102.86 billion to $134.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

Chevron stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. 8,983,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

