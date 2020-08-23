CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 1,889,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,756. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

