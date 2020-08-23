Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00005839 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $643,492.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.01671381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

