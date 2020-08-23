CoinEx Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.01671381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,443,793 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

