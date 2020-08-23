CoinUs Market Capitalization Reaches $369,320.39 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $369,320.39 and $130.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003031 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

