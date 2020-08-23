Contentos (COS) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market cap of $19.22 million and $1.18 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,043,231,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

