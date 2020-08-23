Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Short Interest Update

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 624,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 217,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Core-Mark by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.