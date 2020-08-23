Cosmos Price Reaches $8.41 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00072279 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $960.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,489.23 or 0.98773691 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003126 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000638 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00167899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 259,868,823 coins and its circulating supply is 202,084,220 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

