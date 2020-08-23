County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Hovde Group cut County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ICBK remained flat at $$19.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock worth $180,060. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $136,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.