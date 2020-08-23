Covesting (COV) Market Cap Tops $5.67 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $41,675.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covesting has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.01674003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00187334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

