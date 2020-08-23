CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CVU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 41,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,470. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

