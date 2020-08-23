CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

CRA International has raised its dividend by 492.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRA International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

CRAI stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

