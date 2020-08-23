Cube Market Cap Tops $2.05 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Cube has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $76.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cube has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, BitForex and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, CPDAX, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

