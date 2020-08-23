DAD Trading Down 8.6% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, DAD has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One DAD token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $34.92 million and approximately $946,581.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.05513115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.