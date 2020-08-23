Datawallet Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,093.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Datawallet has a total market cap of $421,042.85 and approximately $6,093.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

