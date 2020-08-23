Denarius (D) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,375,530 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.