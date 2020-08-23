Dent Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Coinrail and Cobinhood. Dent has a total market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $597,261.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01677144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00189888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,103,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Fatbtc, OKEx, Radar Relay, FCoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Binance, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, Kucoin, WazirX, Allbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

