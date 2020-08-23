Desire Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Desire has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $15,574.26 and approximately $7,159.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,674.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.03361645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.02469702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00524451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00781788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00701924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00058159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.