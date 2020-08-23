Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $349,942.46 and $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00782391 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 374.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

