DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $880,063.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $880,063.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00784918 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00656326 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,372,627 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

