Dinastycoin Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $921.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,978,806,335 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.