DogeCash (DOGEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,900.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $209,731.11 and approximately $7,900.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00476028 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011562 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002861 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 12,230,104 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.