Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (DMP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.53 on September 10th

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.526 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of A$35.30 ($25.21) and a one year high of A$76.83 ($54.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is A$55.65.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

