Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (DMP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.53 on September 10th

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.526 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of A$35.30 ($25.21) and a one year high of A$76.83 ($54.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is A$55.65.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
