DomRaider One Day Trading Volume Tops $540.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 46% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One DomRaider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network and YoBit. DomRaider has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $540.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider’s genesis date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.