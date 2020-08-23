Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0713 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and $121,415.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.01678115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00190035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,373,551 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Tidex, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

