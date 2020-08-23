DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:KSM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 64,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

